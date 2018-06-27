Governor Mead Declares June ‘General Aviation Appreciation Month’

Today, the Alliance for Aviation Across America applauded Governor Matt Mead for declaring June 2018 as “General Aviation Appreciation Month.” In Wyoming, general aviation airports contribute over $73 million to the local economy annually.

“Wyoming’s general aviation airports are vital for agriculture, manufacturing, medical transportation, and providing direct access to some of the state’s most remote communities,” said Selena Shilad, Executive Director of the Alliance for Aviation Across America. “We thank Governor Mead for issuing this proclamation and highlighting the importance of general aviation and local airports.”

“General aviation and local airports are vital for towns and cities of all sizes, supporting a skilled professional workforce and giving local business access to new markets,” said Timothy R. Obitts, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of the National Air Transportation Association. “NATA and our member companies across the state applaud Governor Mead for highlighting this important industry and the critical resources that it provides to Wyoming.”

According to the proclamation:

“Many communities in Wyoming depend on general aviation and community airports for commerce, health, safety and more.”