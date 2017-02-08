Governor Mead Requests Public Input for ENDOW Initiative

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Matt Mead has initiated an effort to develop a twenty-year comprehensive and coordinated economic diversification strategy known as ENDOW — “Economically Needed Diversity Options for Wyoming.” The goals are to encourage the expansion and diversification of Wyoming’s existing energy and industrial sectors, stimulate new and emerging industries, create private sector jobs and encourage business development, entrepreneurship and innovation.

“Building on the successes we’ve achieved, I continue to work for economic diversification,” said Governor Mead. “We need a long-term plan that goes beyond one Governor’s time in office. A plan which complements our strengths and increases our economic opportunities in energy, tourism and agriculture, expands our economic base overall, and provides opportunities for our youth today and tomorrow. I am asking for the people of Wyoming to share their ideas as we undertake the ENDOW Initiative.”

The Governor’s office developed a survey and is asking for input from citizens. The public’s response to this request for information will inform the ENDOW Initiative moving forward. Through this survey, the Governor is also soliciting nominations of individuals interested in serving in some capacity as the ENDOW Initiative moves forward.

The survey can be found on the Governor’s website and at this link: ENDOW Survey.

The deadline for submitting information is April 2, 2017.