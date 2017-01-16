Governor Mead Signs Proclamation for Martin Luther King Jr., Wyoming Equality Day

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Matt Mead proclaimed January 16, 2017 as Martin Luther King Jr.,Wyoming Equality Day.

The Governor was joined by State Representative Jim Byrd, whose mother, former Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Byrd, advocated for the state to officially recognize the day during her time in the Legislature. Congress passed legislation recognizing Dr. King’s birthday as a holiday which was then signed by President Ronald Reagan in 1983.

“Wyoming — the Equality State — joins the nation in celebrating the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. and the ideals for which he stood. His principles are American principles,” the Governor wrote in the proclamation. “The people of Wyoming are committed to equality, respect and dignity for all people.”

The Wyoming Legislature set aside the third Monday of each January to honor Martin Luther King Jr.