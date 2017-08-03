Governors Match Shooting Competition In Cheyenne August 4 – 6

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The first annual Governor’s Match action shooting competition will be held August 4-6, 2017 at the Otto Road Shooting Range in Cheyenne. The event is sponsored by Magpul Industries and features some of America’s best shooters competing in two-gun matches. Governor Mead will attend on August 6 and sign a proclamation declaring the day as “Wyoming’s Day at the Range.”

“Wyoming is a proud firearms state. Shooting sports are an important part of our heritage and our economy,” said Governor Mead. “I welcome competitors, spectators and sponsors who come from near and far and thank them for their support of this match.”

Shooting for the Governor’s Match begins each day at 7:15 a.m. and continues throughout the day. Notable participants include author and former Navy SEAL Rorke Denver, World Champions Lena and Jerry Miculek, Hunter Cayll – a competitive shooter who has no hands due to a birth defect, the Yackley family, as well as members of the Marine Corps Marksmanship Team, the Wyoming Highway Patrol, and the Wyoming National Guard. The match concludes with an awards ceremony.

For those interested in doing some shooting of their own, the Wyoming Top 100 is still open. The Top 100 is an amateur level shooting competition to find Wyoming’s Top 100 marksmen. The competition is free and open to any Wyoming resident.

For more information on the Wyoming Top 100 visit: https://wgfd.wyo.gov/wyoming-top-100.

For more information on the Governor’s Match visit: http://competition-dynamics.com/magpul-governors-match-2017.