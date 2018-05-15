GR City Councilman’s Case Moves Forward in Sweetwater County

The case is moving forward for a Green River City Councilman accused of sexual abuse of a child.

Allan Wilson waived his preliminary hearing in Sweetwater County today, so the felony charge of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree is moving forward to District Court.

The charge in Sweetwater County alleges Wilson sexually abused a minor under the age of 13 between late spring and summer of 2013. The maximum penalty for that charge is up to 20 years imprisonment and up to a $10,000 fine.

Wilson’s case in Lincoln County, where he faces a charge of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree, is still pending. A preliminary hearing for that case is set for 1:30 p.m. on June 8, 2018.

The charge in Lincoln County alleges that Wilson sexually abused a minor under the age of 18 on or about April 29 through September 1, 2011. The maximum penalty for that charge is up to 50 years imprisonment and up to a $10,000 fine.

Both counts reference the same victim.

Wilson is currently released on bond.

According to his Green River City Council Biography, Wilson worked for the Green River Parks and Recreation Department for 34 years before retiring in August of 2014.

Wilson was elected to the Green River City Council in the November 2014 election.