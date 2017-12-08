GR Fire Dept. Response At Viaduct Grill Due To Chimney Concerns

The Green River Fire Department responded to the Viaduct Grill last night after a passerby noticed sparks and embers coming from the chimney.

A report came in at about 7:30 p.m. with concerns about the building’s chimney. Responding agencies included the Green River Fire Department, Castle Rock Ambulance, and The Green River Police Department. GRPD helped with traffic control as fire fighters were on scene.

The Fire Department determined that the sparks came from a build-up in the chimney, and no fire occurred.

Green River Fire Assistant Chief Larry Erdmann said the fireplace was still operable last night, and the business plans to clean the fireplace to prevent such occurrences in the future.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

The Fire Department left the scene at about 8:45 p.m.