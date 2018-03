Green River Police Blotter: March 16-18, 2018

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code

G18030826 GRPD 06:05:45 03/16/18 EMS

G18030827 GRPD 08:13:11 03/16/18 Animal Calls 200 E TETON BLVD NFA

G18030828 GRPD 08:45:33 03/16/18 Scam RIVER VIEW DR NFA

G18030829 GRPD 10:07:40 03/16/18 Traffic Hazard W 2ND S & S 1ST W NFA

G18030830 GRPD 09:58:16 03/16/18 Parking Problem 1775 HITCHING POST DR; GREEN RIVER REC CENTER NFA

G18030831 GRPD 10:11:28 03/16/18 Nuisance FIR ST RTF

Officers posted a notice at a residence following a nuisance property complaint, in regards to a

a vehicle leaking fluids parked in front of the residence.

G18030832 GRPD 08:00:01 03/16/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030833 GRPD 08:00:00 03/16/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030834 GRPD 07:00:00 03/16/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18030835 GRPD 09:00:00 03/16/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030836 GRPD 08:00:00 03/16/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030837 GRPD 10:36:51 03/16/18 Civil Issues WYOMING DR NFA

G18030838 GRPD 11:15:46 03/16/18 Stolen Vehicle E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

Officers contacted individuals, in reference to a report of a possible stolen vehicle. The incident

determined to be a civil matter.

G18030839 GRPD 10:59:52 03/16/18 Hit and Run HITCHING POST DR RBM

Officers responded to a report of a hit and run vehicle collision. It was reported two parked and

unoccupied vehicles were struck by an unknown vehicle. Officers completed a report regarding the

incident.

G18030840 GRPD 11:00:00 03/16/18 Property Watch UNF

G18030841 GRPD 10:30:00 03/16/18 Property Watch UNF

G18030842 GRPD 09:00:00 03/16/18 Property Watch UNF

G18030843 GRPD 10:48:00 03/16/18 Property Watch UNF

G18030844 GRPD 11:09:58 03/16/18 Follow-up SCHULTZ ST NFA

G18030845 GRPD 12:47:22 03/16/18 VIN Inspection JUNIPER ST NFA

G18030846 GRPD 13:01:11 03/16/18 Follow-up FIR ST NFA

G18030847 GRPD 13:32:38 03/16/18 EMS NFA

G18030848 GRPD 13:39:12 03/16/18 Open Property NFA

G18030849 GRPD 13:43:57 03/16/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18030850 GRPD 14:11:07 03/16/18 VIN Inspection KANSAS ST NFA

G18030851 GRPD 14:23:56 03/16/18 Animal Calls 200 UINTA DR; FAMILY DOLLAR NFA

G18030852 GRPD 14:29:39 03/16/18 Property Damage 905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS FOOD AND DRUG 3187 NFA

G18030853 GRPD 14:42:15 03/16/18 VIN Inspection SOUTH CAROLINA CIR NFA

G18030854 GRPD 14:49:14 03/16/18 Trespassing N 1ST W RTF

Officers met with a resident who wanted a trespass warning issued to an individual for their residence.

The individual was contacted, who was given a trespass warning for the property.

G18030855 GRPD 15:17:19 03/16/18 Follow-up E TETON BLVD NFA

G18030856 GRPD 15:58:33 03/16/18 Traffic Offense UINTA DR & E 4TH S NFA

G18030857 GRPD 15:00:00 03/16/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18030858 GRPD 16:00:00 03/16/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030859 GRPD 16:00:00 03/16/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030860 GRPD 15:00:00 03/16/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18030861 GRPD 17:00:00 03/16/18 Property Watch UNF

G18030862 GRPD 16:00:00 03/16/18 Property Watch UNF

G18030863 GRPD 17:00:00 03/16/18 Property Watch UNF

G18030864 GRPD 17:43:54 03/16/18 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA

G18030865 GRPD 18:08:23 03/16/18 Traffic Stop 599 E 4TH S; MCDONALDS – GREEN RIVER RTF

Ethan Thomas, age 28 of Green River, was issued a citation for driving while under suspension.

G18030866 GRPD 19:05:48 03/16/18 Civil Issues PHEASANT DR NFA

G18030867 GRPD 18:48:00 03/16/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030868 GRPD 17:00:00 03/16/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G18030869 GRPD 18:30:00 03/16/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030870 GRPD 20:55:13 03/16/18 Lost Property 515 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; LOAF N JUG FLAMING NFA

G18030871 GRPD 22:23:31 03/16/18 Animal Calls CUMORAH WAY NFA

G18030872 GRPD 21:30:00 03/16/18 Extra Patrol UNF

G18030873 GRPD 23:00:00 03/16/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18030874 GRPD 00:05:17 03/17/18 Traffic Stop 550 UINTA DR NFA

G18030875 GRPD 01:00:00 03/17/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030876 GRPD 01:00:00 03/17/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030877 GRPD 00:00:00 03/17/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030878 GRPD 00:00:01 03/17/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030879 GRPD 00:00:01 03/17/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030880 GRPD 02:30:00 03/17/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030881 GRPD 02:48:00 03/17/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030882 GRPD 05:00:00 03/17/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G18030883 GRPD 07:00:29 03/17/18 Traffic Stop N 1ST E & E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18030884 GRPD 07:00:00 03/17/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18030885 GRPD 08:00:00 03/17/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030886 GRPD 09:18:00 03/17/18 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD; GREEN RIVER ANIMAL CONTROL NFA

G18030887 GRPD 09:37:55 03/17/18 EMS NFA

G18030888 GRPD 11:23:28 03/17/18 Traffic Stop 225 E TETON BLVD; RODEO ARENA NFA

G18030889 GRPD 11:22:52 03/17/18 Juvenile NFA

G18030890 GRPD 11:26:51 03/17/18 Animal Calls IOWA CIR NFA

G18030891 GRPD 08:00:00 03/17/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030892 GRPD 08:00:00 03/17/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030893 GRPD 10:48:00 03/17/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030894 GRPD 12:17:59 03/17/18 Found Property 351 ASTLE AVE; GAME AND FISH

Officers received a call of a found bicycle on the Greenbelt Pathway, behind Wyoming Game and

Fish.

G18030895 GRPD 09:00:00 03/17/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030896 GRPD 11:00:00 03/17/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030897 GRPD 10:30:00 03/17/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030898 GRPD 09:00:00 03/17/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030899 GRPD 13:52:04 03/17/18 Animal Calls 325 E TETON BLVD GOA

G18030900 GRPD 14:19:26 03/17/18 Juvenile RTF

Officers responded to a report of a juvenile attempting to break into a lock box at the residence

they were staying at. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.

G18030901 GRPD 14:37:01 03/17/18 Embezzlement E 2ND S NFA

G18030902 GRPD 14:52:32 03/17/18 Subject Removal WILDERNESS TRL RTF

Officers responded to a report of an individual at a residence refusing to leave. Upon arrival, officers

contacted the residents who wanted a trespass warning issued to an individual for their residence.

Officers contacted the individual, who was given a trespass warning for the property.

G18030903 GRPD 15:54:30 03/17/18 Traffic Offense MONROE AVE & HITCHING POST DR GOA

G18030904 GRPD 15:00:00 03/17/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18030905 GRPD 16:00:00 03/17/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030906 GRPD 16:00:00 03/17/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030907 GRPD 15:00:00 03/17/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18030908 GRPD 16:00:00 03/17/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030909 GRPD 17:00:00 03/17/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030910 GRPD 17:00:00 03/17/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030911 GRPD 17:00:00 03/17/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G18030912 GRPD 18:30:00 03/17/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030913 GRPD 18:48:00 03/17/18 Property Watch UNF

G18030914 GRPD 23:08:06 03/17/18 Traffic Stop HITCHING POST DR & MONROE AVE

G18030915 GRPD 21:30:00 03/17/18 Extra Patrol UNF

G18030916 GRPD 23:20:18 03/17/18 Traffic Stop UPLAND WAY & OKLAHOMA DR

G18030917 GRPD 00:24:02 03/18/18 Traffic Stop W FLAMING GORGE WAY & N CENTER ST

G18030918 GRPD 00:52:27 03/18/18 Traffic Stop E TETON & MONROE

G18030919 GRPD 01:24:54 03/18/18 Traffic Stop E FLAMING GORGE WAY & UINTA DR

G18030920 GRPD 01:42:28 03/18/18 Traffic Stop HITCHING POST DR & IOWA AVE

G18030921 GRPD 01:00:00 03/18/18 Property Watch

G18030922 GRPD 02:30:00 03/18/18 Property Watch

G18030923 GRPD 00:00:01 03/18/18 Property Watch

G18030924 GRPD 23:00:00 03/17/18 Extra Patrol

G18030925 GRPD 00:00:01 03/18/18 Property Watch

G18030926 GRPD 00:00:00 03/18/18 Property Watch

G18030927 GRPD 01:00:00 03/18/18 Property Watch

G18030928 GRPD 02:48:00 03/18/18 Property Watch

G18030929 GRPD 03:29:45 03/18/18 EMS

G18030930 GRPD 03:56:08 03/18/18 Traffic Stop 41 E RAILROAD AVE; PONDEROSA BAR

G18030931 GRPD 04:24:46 03/18/18 Traffic Stop N 4TH W & W RAILROAD AVE

G18030932 GRPD 04:24:34 03/18/18 Citizen Assist MORAN DR NFA

G18030933 GRPD 05:00:00 03/18/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E

G18030934 GRPD 08:16:21 03/18/18 EMS NFA

G18030935 GRPD 10:05:58 03/18/18 Accidents HITCHING POST DR & UPLAND WAY RBM

Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was traveling eastbound on

Upland Way, slid on the ice, went over the curb and struck a skid steer track loader parked and

unoccupied off the roadway in a construction area. No injuries were reported, a 17 year old male of

Green River, was issued a citation for speed too fast for conditions.

G18030936 GRPD 10:29:20 03/18/18 Stolen Vehicle 500 NOLAN ST; CLUB 86 RTF

Officers met with an individual who reported they parked their vehicle and left it unlocked and the

keys inside. The reporting party advised when they went back to get the vehicle it was not

there. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

G18030937 GRPD 11:24:22 03/18/18 EMS NFA

G18030938 GRPD 12:03:27 03/18/18 Accidents 475 S 2ND E RBM

Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle backed into a parked and

unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot. No injuries were reported, Theodore Remus, age 65 of Green

River, was issued a citation for inattentive driving.

G18030939 GRPD 11:00:00 03/18/18 Property Watch UNF

G18030940 GRPD 08:00:00 03/18/18 Property Watch UNF

G18030941 GRPD 08:00:00 03/18/18 Property Watch UNF

G18030942 GRPD 08:00:00 03/18/18 Property Watch UNF

G18030943 GRPD 09:00:00 03/18/18 Property Watch UNF

G18030944 GRPD 10:30:00 03/18/18 Property Watch UNF

G18030945 GRPD 10:48:00 03/18/18 Property Watch UNF

G18030946 GRPD 07:00:00 03/18/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18030947 GRPD 12:28:09 03/18/18 Traffic Stop 59 UINTA DR; MAVERIK INC NFA

G18030948 GRPD 09:00:00 03/18/18 Property Watch UNF

G18030949 GRPD 15:43:14 03/18/18 Animal Calls S 7TH W & S 7TH W NFA

G18030950 GRPD 15:00:00 03/18/18 Extra Patrol UNF

G18030951 GRPD 16:00:00 03/18/18 Property Watch UNF

G18030952 GRPD 16:00:00 03/18/18 Property Watch UNF

G18030953 GRPD 17:00:00 03/18/18 Property Watch UNF

G18030954 GRPD 15:00:00 03/18/18 Extra Patrol UNF

G18030955 GRPD 16:00:00 03/18/18 Property Watch UNF

G18030956 GRPD 17:00:00 03/18/18 Property Watch UNF

G18030957 GRPD 17:59:41 03/18/18 Follow-up W TETON BLVD NFA

G18030958 GRPD 19:54:39 03/18/18 Animal Calls SOUTH DAKOTA ST NFA

G18030959 GRPD 19:59:52 03/18/18 Animal Calls E TETON BLVD & MONROE AVE NFA

G18030960 GRPD 18:30:00 03/18/18 Property Watch UNF

G18030961 GRPD 18:48:00 03/18/18 Property Watch UNF

G18030962 GRPD 17:00:00 03/18/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E

G18030963 GRPD 23:56:04 03/18/18 Disturbance RTF

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance and possible probation violation. Officers completed

a report regarding the incident, which was forwarded to Wyoming Probation and Parole.

G18030964 GRPD 23:00:00 03/18/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18030965 GRPD 21:30:00 03/18/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18030966 GRPD 01:00:00 03/19/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030967 GRPD 02:48:00 03/19/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030968 GRPD 03:46:18 03/19/18 Disturbance RTF

Officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers contacted the involved

parties and investigated the disturbance. Tyler Wuolle, age 22 of Green River, was arrested for

domestic battery and domestic assault.

G18030969 GRPD 05:00:00 03/19/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G18030970 GRPD 00:00:01 03/19/18 Property Watch UNF

G18030971 GRPD 01:00:00 03/19/18 Property Watch UNF

G18030972 GRPD 00:00:00 03/19/18 Property Watch UNF

G18030973 GRPD 00:00:01 03/19/18 Property Watch UNF

G18030974 GRPD 02:30:00 03/19/18 Property Watch UNF

Clearance Code Description of code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow