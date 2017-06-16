Green River Police Reports: June 15, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

Dispatch Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report

201733178 GRPD 6/15/2017 8:11 HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY E 2ND ST S, GREEN RIVER 201706000078

Officers repsonded to an address in reference to a report of a hit and run. The reporting party advised that within the last week an unknown vehicle backed into a storage unit.

201733183 GRPD 6/15/2017 8:29 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201733187 GRPD 6/15/2017 8:45 CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY INDIAN HILLS DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers spoke with an individual, by telephone, in reference to repossessing a vehicle.

201733199 GRPD 6/15/2017 9:21 FOLLOW UP 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201733210 GRPD 6/15/2017 10:17 HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY 905 BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER 201706000079

Officers responded to Smith’s Food and Drug in reference to a report of a hit and run.

201733211 GRPD 6/15/2017 10:23 ESCORT

201733216 GRPD 6/15/2017 10:46 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201733224 GRPD 6/15/2017 11:13 FIELD CONTACT E 4TH S&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

201733227 GRPD 6/15/2017 11:31 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY FAITH DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of a suspicious person.

201733229 GRPD 6/15/2017 11:35 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER 201706000080

Officers responded to an address in reference to a traffic complaint. The reporting party advised a vehicle passed their school bus while their lights were activated.

201733232 GRPD 6/15/2017 11:44 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS HITCHING POST DR&WEST VIRGINIA ST, GREEN RIVER 201706000081

Officers responded to the bus barn in reference to a traffic compliant. The reporting party advised a vehicle passed their school bus while their lights were activated.

201733233 GRPD 6/15/2017 11:47 CITIZEN ASSIST E 4TH S, GREEN RIVER

201733238 GRPD 6/15/2017 12:01 FOLLOW UP UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

201733241 GRPD 6/15/2017 12:03 FOLLOW UP HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER

201733245 GRPD 6/15/2017 12:06 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE LOW PRIORITY 201706000083

Officers spoke with an individual regarding domestic violence.

201733256 GRPD 6/15/2017 12:35 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted personnel with Castle Rock Ambulance Service.

201733266 GRPD 6/15/2017 13:02 ESCORT

Officers assisted a funeral escort.

201733267 GRPD 6/15/2017 13:03 FOLLOW UP WILKES DR, GREEN RIVER 201706000082

201733309 GRPD 6/15/2017 15:41 WEED AND PROPERTY NUISANCE CUMORAH WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to the area in reference to a report of nuisance property. The reporting party stated there were dog messes in the area and shingles blowing off the roof.

201733314 GRPD 6/15/2017 16:06 FRAUD CUMORAH WAY, GREEN RIVER 201706000084

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of fraud. The reporting party advised they met an individual on line. The individual mailed the reporting party checks and requested that the the reporting party cash those checks. The reporting party cashed the checks and wired money to another party. The checks were later found to be fraudulent.

201733316 GRPD 6/15/2017 16:12 ABANDONED VEHICLE BARNHART ST&JENSEN ST, GREEN RIVER 201706000085

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of a parking complaint. The reporting party advised a truck had been parked on the side of the road for approximately 3 weeks and has not been moved.

201733321 GRPD 6/15/2017 16:30 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201733324 GRPD 6/15/2017 16:48 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY SCHULTZ ST, GREEN RIVER 201706000087

Officers responded to the area in reference to a report of a crash. James Greene, age 48, of Green River, was issued a

citation for improper backing.

201733325 GRPD 6/15/2017 17:01 JUVENILE PROBLEM HIGH 201706000086

Officers responded to a report of a found child. Officers were able to locate the parents of the child and the child was

reunited with their parents. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.

201733326 GRPD 6/15/2017 17:05 HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER 201706000088

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of a hit and run. The reporting party advised they had just noticed their vehicle had been run into and were unsure of an exact time or location that the vehicle was hit.

201733333 GRPD 6/15/2017 17:44 FOLLOW UP W TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER 201706000089

201733335 GRPD 6/15/2017 17:53 SUSPICIOUS HIGH PRIORITY MONTANA WAY, GREEN RIVER 201706000090

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of a suspicious person. The reporting party advised that an unknown male individual, driving a red car, drove by Edgewater Park and appeared to be taking pictures of them and their friend. The individuals reported that the subject was possibly the same subject from a similar incident that occurred at the skate park on June 6, 2017. If anyone has any information concerning this subject please contact the Green River Police Department.

201733338 GRPD 6/15/2017 18:09 ANIMAL CALLS 802 CEMETERY RD, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers responded to the Green River Cemetery in reference to a report of a dog at large.

201733345 GRPD 6/15/2017 18:48 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted personnel with Castle Rock Ambulance Service.

201733362 GRPD 6/15/2017 20:26 TRAFFIC HAZARD ASTLE AVE&UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers observed broken glass in the roadway.

201733363 SCSO 6/15/2017 20:26 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE LOW PRIORITY

201733367 GRPD 6/15/2017 20:43 SUBJECT REMOVAL GEORGIA WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to an address in reference to a request for a subject removal. The reporting party advised there were individuals at the residence, harassing their family. The reporting party requested the subjects be removed from the property. Upon Officers arrival, the subjects had already left the area.

201733368 GRPD 6/15/2017 20:55 AGENCY ASSIST UPLAND WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers assisted the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Department concerning an incident that had occurred earlier in the

evening.

201733373 GRPD 6/15/2017 21:02 TRAFFIC STOP UPLAND WAY&HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER

201733380 GRPD 6/15/2017 22:00 MEDICAL SERVICE 201706000091

Officers responded to a business in reference to a medical call. Upon arrival, Officers learned that two individuals had been in a confrontation and one of the individuals pepper sprayed the other individual. At the request of the business manager, one of the individuals was issued a trespass warning for the business.

201733389 GRPD 6/16/2017 0:16 DISTURBANCE LOW PRIORITY E 2ND ST S, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to the area in reference to a report of a disturbance.

201733398 GRPD 6/16/2017 1:40 FIELD CONTACT W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

