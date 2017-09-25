Grand Teton National Park Celebrating National Public Lands Day

MOOSE, WY-In recognition of National Public Lands Day, Grand Teton National Park entrance fees will be waived on Saturday, September 30, and two volunteer opportunities will be available. National Public Lands Day is celebrated across the country to encourage enjoyment and volunteer opportunities on public lands.

Volunteers are invited to join park staff to construct buck and rail fencing, remove invasive plants, pick up trash, and complete other general maintenance at the Lupine Meadows Trailhead from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. Volunteers will need to bring sturdy shoes, long pants, water, snacks, sunglasses, sunscreen, and clothing to match the weather. Those interested in volunteering should contact Angela Timby at 307-739-3379 or angela_timby@nps.gov and plan to meet at the trailhead at 9:50 a.m. Work gloves, tools, and safety equipment will be provided and all volunteers will receive a voucher that can be used for one-time entry into any public land site that charges an entrance fee.

Volunteers are also needed for a project that Grand Teton National Park staff are completing in partnership with the Jackson Hole Wildlife Foundation and National Parks Conservation Association in the Elk Ranch Flats area of the park. The project will include removal and modification of fences to enhance wildlife movement. Interested volunteers should contact the foundation at 307-739-0968 or info@jhwildlife.org to register and for more information.

“National Public Lands Day is a great opportunity to get out and enjoy the park before cooler temperatures settle in for the season,” said Superintendent David Vela. “We hope folks take advantage of free admission and also participate in the worthy projects to take care of Lupine Meadows and support wildlife interests.”