Grand Teton National Park Changes Entrance Fee Cost

MOOSE, WY-The National Park Service announced yesterday that Grand Teton National Park will modify its entrance fees beginning June 1, 2018, to provide additional funding for infrastructure and maintenance needs that enhance the visitor experience. Effective June 1, the park entrance fee will be $35 per vehicle, $30 per motorcycle or $20 per person, and an annual park pass will cost $70.

Last October, the National Park Service proposed a plan to adopt seasonal pricing at Grand Teton and 16 other national parks to raise additional revenue for infrastructure and maintenance needs. The fee structure announced today addresses many concerns and ideas provided by the public on how best to address fee revenue for parks.

Revenue from entrance fees remains in the National Park Service and helps ensure a quality experience for all who visit. At Grand Teton, 80 percent of entrance fees stay in the park and are devoted to spending that supports the visitor. The other 20 percent of entry fee income is shared with other national parks for their projects.

Grand Teton National Park Superintendent David Vela said, “We will continue to use our fee revenue towards a quality visitor experience that would include improvements to visitor facilities and services.”

National parks have experienced record-breaking visitation, with more than 1.5 billion visitors in the last five years. Throughout the country, the combination of aging infrastructure and increased visitation affects park roads, bridges, buildings, campgrounds, water systems, bathrooms, and other facilities. Maintenance deferred on these facilities amounts to an $11.6 billion nationwide backlog.

Entrance fees collected by the National Park Service totaled $199.9 million in Fiscal Year 2016. The National Park Service estimates that once fully implemented, the new fee structure will increase annual entrance fee revenue by about $60 million.

Grand Teton National Park is one of 117 in the National Park System that charges an entrance fee. The remaining 300 sites are free to enter.

The price of the annual America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Annual Pass and Lifetime Senior Pass will remain $80.

Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks have not yet determined how this new fee structure will affect the combined parks’ seven-day entrance pass.

The complete fee schedule will change according to the following: