Grand Teton National Park Hosts Eclipse Across America Speaker Series

Grand Teton National Park is hosting an Eclipse Across America Speaker Series this summer to share knowledge and facts about the upcoming total solar eclipse.

Participating professors and astronomers will demonstrate and share their expertise and years of studying eclipses. Each presentation in the series is intended to increase participants’ understanding of many aspects of this spectacular event taking place in our sky on August 21.

Topics will include the how and why of the eclipse phenomenon, safety aspects, viewing and photographing the event, and telescope usage.

Grand Teton National Park Eclipse Speaker Series Schedule:

Date & Time Location Speaker Title Topic 6/15 7pm Craig Thomas Discovery & Visitor Center Samuel Singer Director Wyoming Stargazing The Great Jackson Eclipse of 2017 6/24 7pm Colter Bay Visitor Center Angela Speck Professor of Astrophysics, Director of Astronomy University of Missouri The Eclipse of a Generation – Don’t Get Left Out of the Dark 7/10 7pm Craig Thomas Discovery & Visitor Center Tyler Nordgren Full Professor of Physics & Astronomy University of Redlands The All-American Eclipse: Come for the Sun, Stay for the Stars 7/11 4pm Colter Bay Visitor Center Tyler Nordgren Full Professor of Physics & Astronomy University of Redlands The All-American Eclipse: Come for the Sun, Stay for the Stars 7/20 9pm Colter Bay Amphitheater Bob Hoyle Grand Teton Ranger & Former Professor of Astronomy Moments of Darkness – The History & Science of Solar Eclipses 7/27 9pm Colter Bay Amphitheater Bob Van Gundy Grand Teton Volunteer Astronomer, University of Virginia Professor Science from the Sky: Using Satellite Observation to Study National Parks 8/3 7pm Craig Thomas Discovery & Visitor Center Bob Van Gundy Grand Teton Volunteer Astronomer, University of Virginia Professor Science from the Sky: Using Satellite Observation to Study National Parks 8/10 7pm Craig Thomas Discovery & Visitor Center Bob Hoyle Grand Teton Ranger & Former Professor of Astronomy Moments of Darkness – The History & Science of Solar Eclipses