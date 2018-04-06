Grand Teton National Park: Information-Sharing Open Houses on Road Construction

MOOSE, WY- Grand Teton National Park will host two information-sharing open houses for the public to learn about activities and related impacts regarding the construction of the Gros Ventre Roundabout and other safety improvements in the park, as well as other road construction projects in the area.

Representatives from Bridger-Teton National Forest, Jackson Hole Airport, Teton County, Town of Jackson, and Wyoming Department of Transportation will also be at the open houses to share information regarding their respective projects and impacts. The open houses will be 4:30-6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 11 at the Kelly School in Kelly and Thursday, April 12 at the Bridger-Teton National Forest Office at 340 North Cache in Jackson.

Grand Teton National Park Superintendent David Vela said, “There will be traffic delays and other impacts related to the Gros Ventre Roundabout construction this year, as well as other projects happening in the area. Travelers are highly encouraged to be aware of the various activities and plan ahead.”

The two information-sharing open houses are a collaborative effort to provide information and assist local residents and business members to adequately plan for impacts.

Vela said, “Our sincere appreciation goes to our local, state and federal partners for working collaboratively and strategically on the many road and safety improvement projects in the community. We all benefit by working together.”