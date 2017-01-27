Green River 2nd South Street Project Update

The finishing touches on 2nd South Street in Green River are expected to take place this spring.

Construction on 2nd South Street began in April 2016 and resulted in a 70-day closure of the underpass, which was reopened in late October.

The project is paid for by the 6th Penny Tax and, when all is said and done, will cost just shy of $4 million.

The project covers a street about 4,000 feet long and features practical and visual improvements.

A sidewalk will be added to the north side of the road in order to facilitate pedestrian movement. In addition, the street gets new curbs, gutters, and pavement and will have improved drainage capabilities.

Beautification amenities are included in the project and include planted trees, decorative lighting, and a decorative wall.

Crews worked throughout the summer and fall until weather no longer allowed it—working into December before weather became too harsh.

Director of Green River Public Works Mark Westenskow expressed appreciation for the public’s patience throughout the project, especially during the closure of the underpass.

Westenskow and City of Green River Engineer Holden Wright estimate the project will take another month of work before it is complete. A timeline to begin work again has not been established and is dependent on weather conditions.