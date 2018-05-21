Green River and Black Butte Graduation Ceremonies Tonight

The Class of 2018 will walk down the graduation aisle today for both Green River High School and Black Butte High Schools.
Green River graduation ceremonies will take place at 7:00 p.m. in the GRHS Gymnasium. This year’s graduation total is 171 students. Those with tickets will be able to watch the festivities in the gym while those without tickets can watch a video feed in the school theater.
Black Butte High School will also have their graduation at 7:00 p.m. tonight. The event will take place in the WWCC theater at 7:00 p.m. Thirteen students will graduate.
