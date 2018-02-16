Green River and Rock Springs Both Go 1-1 on Make-A-Wish Night (Pictures)

Girls Pre-Game Warm Ups
Green River High School Girls Basketball Team.
Rock Springs High School Girls Basketball Team.
Girls Officiating Crew Scholarship Award Recipients
Rock Springs High School senior Alyssa Vigil recieved a $300 dollar scholarship to the school of her choosing from the Sweetwater Sports Officiating Association.
Green River High School senior Andri Dewey was the 2018 Sweetwater Sports Officiating Scholarship Recipient. She recieved a $300 scholarship to the school of her choosing.
Girls Pre-Game Introductions
Braylee Scicluna tosses a tshirt to the crowd during the Green River Lady Wolves introductions.
Rock Springs’ Kyla Henry does her secret handshake with teammate Payton Reese during player introductions.
Girls Game
Rock Springs Taylor Jenkins looks for a way around a Green River player.
Green River’s Tayana Crowder puts a block on Rock Springs’ Selena Cudney for the rebound.
Rock Springs Alyssa Vigil stands ready for the rebound surrounded by Baylee Scicluna and Erica Wilson from Green River.
Rock Springs Cheerleaders.
Rock Springs Coach Ramiro Candeleria watches his players intently.
Rock Springs Ky Buell looks for a way around Green River’s Hannah Hix.
Green River High School Cheerleaders.
Green River’s Zoe Turner looks to pass the ball to a teammate.
Green River Wolves Dance Team.
Green River Head Coach Rick Carroll calls out a play during the game.
Time out huddle.
The winning Rock Springs Lady Tigers are congratulated by the Green River Lady Wolves for their 65-22 victory.
Make-A-Wish Announcement
Green River Students Council waits in anticipation for the announcement.
Rock Springs Derek Lionberger and Nick McMurtrey wait patiently for the announcement.
Sweetwater County School District #1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern stands with Rock Springs High School Athletic Director, Tom Jassman and Green River Mayor Pete Rust waiting the announcement.
Make-A-Wish of Wyoming CEO Morgan Legerski makes the announcement to the crowd.
Both the Rock Springs and Green River Student Councils awaiting the announcement.
A Make-A-Wish kid presents the check for $56,947.97 to the make a wish team. Residents of Sweetwater County raised the money in just two-weeks.
Green River Student Council celebrates the win. Green River students raised $28,500.79. Rock Springs students raised a total of $24,591.51 and the community was able to raise the additional $3,852.67.
The Tigers and Wolves mascots celebrate together.
Boys Pre-Game Warm Ups
Pre-Game Warmups.
Boys Officiating Crew Scholarship Award Recipients
Rock Springs Parker Jones was the $300 Scholarship award winner.
Jake Angelovich from Green River High School was awarded the $300 Scholarship to the school of his choice.
Boys Pre-Game Introductions
Members from the American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 24 presented the colors for the National Anthem before the Boys game.
Rock Springs senior Nick McMurtrey performs his pre-game hand shake with fellow senior Noah Spence.
Boys Game
Rock Springs sophomore Justus Reese keeps a close eye on Chance Hofer of Green River.
Freddie the Tiger’s mascot enjoys a conversation with a fan during the game.
Team huddle.
Team huddle
Rock Springs Student Body.
Rock Springs’ Justus Reese and Coleman Welsh prepare to block out Green River’s Devin Love for the rebound.
Green River Student Body.
Green River’s Jake Angelovich goes up for the lay up.
Devin Love looks for an open teammate to pass the ball to.
Justus Reese looks for a way to take the ball from Chance Hofer. Green River went on to win the game, 78-69.
Related
Be the first to comment on "Green River and Rock Springs Both Go 1-1 on Make-A-Wish Night (Pictures)"