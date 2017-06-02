Green River Animal Control Food Drive A Success

The Green River Animal Control Pet Food Drive was a huge success this year with hundreds of pounds of pet food donated to the food bank in Green River.

The month-long event took place in May with food drop off locations at the Green River Animal Shelter and Joe’s Pet Depot in Rock Springs.

Sweetwater County residents donated approximately 1900 pounds of pet food for the cause throughout the month of May.

The Green River Animal Shelter began sponsoring the event in 2014, and donations have increased every year.

Prior to 2014. Green River Animal Control often received donation from citizens. Those donations were provided to struggling families and were distributed on door steps with a note from Animal Control.

Green River Animal Control Officers thank Joe’s Pet Depot, Murdoch’s and the citizens of Green River and Rock Springs for helping local families feed their pets.