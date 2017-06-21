Green River Approves Request for Proposals for Private Trash Collection

The Green River City Council gave direction to move forward in the process of going to private trash collection services during their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night.

The Council did not vote for privatizing solid waste services. Instead, they voted to direct city administrators to put out a Request for Proposals, or RFP. Through the RFPs, the City of Green River will receive bids from private waste service companies and determine the cost feasibility.

The vote for a RFP was 6-1 in favor with Councilor Allan Wilson representing the only dissenting vote.

In addition, the City Council asked for a package to be put together for the employees who would be impacted by the change if the city does privatize its solid waste services.

While no vote has taken place on if privatization will occur, Mayor Pete Rust made clear that this is a step forward in gaining information on the matter. Rust said unless a solution is found to dramatically cut solid waste service costs, he does not think current operations are the best way to serve the people of Green River.