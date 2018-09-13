Latest

Green River Boys Basketball Hires Two New Coaches To Their Staff

September 13, 2018

 

GRHS Head Football Marty Wrage (left), GRHS Athletic Trainer Josh Lewis (right)

The Green River High School Boys Basketball Team hired two new coaches to their staff yesterday. Current Wolves Head Football Coach Marty Wrage and Green River High School Athletic Trainer Josh Lewis were hired to fill the two open positions.

Wrage brings 29 years of basketball coaching experience to the Wolves program. Lewis is a former standout basketball player at Green River. Lewis graduated from Green River High School in 2002. This will be the first time coaching for Lewis as he joins the program.

 

The two new coaches join the staff with Head Boys Basketball Coach Laurie Ivie and Freshman Boys Coach Tim Cassity.

 

 

