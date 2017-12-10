Green River Boys Win Gillette Pentathlon Meet

The Green River High School boy’s swim team won the eight team Gillette Pentathlon meet Saturday at the Gillette Aquatic Center.

Green River totaled 135 points to out distance second place Thunder Basin of Gillette with 124 points. Cheyenne East was third with 97 points followed by Casper Kelly Walsh (88), Laramie (79), Cheyenne South (27), Cheyenne Central (2) and Sheridan (1).

Thunder Basin won the Team diving meet with 35 points. Green River placed fourth with eight points.

To check out individual results click here to go to Wyopreps.com.