Green River Boys Win Invitational Swim Meet

The Green River Wolves had a good weekend of swimming as the team chalked up two team victories with Friday’s Green River Pre-Invite and Saturday’s Green River Invitational.

The Green River boys put up 368.5 points on Saturday to easily outdistance second place Laramie’s 262 points. Cheyenne Central finished third with 254.5 points with Rock Springs fourth at 173 points. Evanston was fifth with 134 points.

Here are some of the top individual placing of local swimmers:

200 Yard Medley Relay: 1st – Green River High School ‘A’, 1) Richmond, Michael 2) Moffatt, Ethan 3) King, James 4) Hutchison, Lane. 3rd – Rock Springs High School-WY ‘A’. 4th – Green River High School ‘B’ Sturlaugson, Ty 2) Richmond, Jason, 3) Johnson, Logan 4) Lund, Jared.

Boys 200 Yard Freestyle: 1st – King, James, Green River. 2nd – Spicer, James, Rock Springs. 4th – Lyon, Dean, Green River.

Boys 200 Yard IM: 1st – DeFauw, Ron, Rock Springs. 2nd – Richmond, Jason, Green River. 5th – Moffatt, Ethan Green River.

Boys 50 Yard Freestyle: 3rd – Hutchison, Lane, Green River.

Boys 1 Meter Diving: 2nd – Spalding, Coleton, Green River. 5th – Howard, Dalton, Green River

100 Yard Butterfly: 1st – Richmond, Michael, Green River. 2nd – Spicer, James, Rock Springs. 4th – Johnson, Logan, Green River.

Boys 100 Yard Freestyle: 1st – King, James, Green River.

Boys 500 Yard Freestyle: 1st – DeFauw, Ron, Rock Springs. 2nd – Lyon, Dean, Green River 5th – Erramouspe, Anthon, Rock Springs.

Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 3rd – Green River High School ‘A’, 1) Moffatt, Ethan 2) Davis, Gabe 3) Richmond, Jason 4) Lyon, Dean. 5th – Green River High School ‘B’, 1) Lund, Jared 2) Ratliff, Devin 3) Clark, John 4) Johnson, Logan.

Boys 100 Yard Backstroke: 1st – Richmond, Michael, Green River. 5th – Hutchison, Lane, Green River.e

