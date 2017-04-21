Green River Chamber Award Winners Announced

The Green River Chamber held their monthly Lunch and Learn on Wednesday during which they presented several awards. Awards include the Red Carpet of the Year Award, Chamber Volunteer of the Year Award, and the Distinguished Citizen Award.

2016 Red Carpet of the Year Award: Shelly Moen

Shelly Moen with the Green River Post Office honored for her outstanding customer service.

Moen was selected as a standout from the list of 2016 monthly outstanding customer service award winners. Over 5 years ago the Green River Chamber started a program entitled the “Red Carpet Customer Service Award”. This program was put in place to recognize those individuals in our community who “roll out the red carpet” for their customers. The Green River Chamber recognizes individuals with outstanding customer service every month.

Shelly was nominated by Angie Shutran. Angie had this to say about Shelly, “I was just at the post office this afternoon. While I was waiting in line I noticed that the customer in front of me was being assisted by Shelly Moen. Shelly explained to the customer that the post office has smaller priority package boxes that her items would not roll around in and would be less expensive for her to ship her package. She told the customer that if she would like Shelly would help change her box over. The customer agreed and Shelly opened the box and proceeds to carefully place the items in the smaller box and tape it up. Shelly not only saved the customer money but prevented her Christmas gifts from being damaged in the shipment. Shelly did all of this as there was a line building in the lobby but she still took time for her customer to make it right! I was very impressed at her level of customer service!”

2017 Chamber Volunteer of the Year Award: Michael Shutran

Throughout the past year Mike Shutran attended all but three ribbon cuttings hosted by the Green River Chamber. He attended the Chamber Welcome event for the state chamber conference and assisted in the River Festival with both set up and tear down—staying late to clean up both days. Mike spent close to 3 hours helping Rebecca Eusek, the Chamber’s CEO, mark the vendor booths spots, making sure they were perfectly square and accurate.

Mike always jumps in to help whenever the Chamber needs it without being asked. He even took the ribbon cutting scissors aka the “Big Scissors” home to sharpen because they were not cutting through the ribbon.

At the Small Business Showcase Mike showed up to drop Angie off, his wife, but then stayed to help the business participants set up there booths and haul in their merchandise. He continued his volunteerism when he arrived to pick Angie up and stayed to help tear down and haul out their booths and merchandise.

He has also volunteered to help with the National High School Finals Rodeo and the fair for multiple nights over the past few years. Mike has participated in the Community Cleanup day for multiple years. Mike also volunteered to be a costume judge for the Trunk or Treat event.

Mike participates in the Hole in the Wall Gang and in Trout Unlimited. Mike never has to be asked to help, when he sees something that should be done and he just steps up and does it. This is true in his personal life as well. Mike takes great pride in his community and the Chamber which is why he is very deserving of the Volunteer of the year.

2017 Distinguished Citizen Award: John Freeman

John’s efforts on behalf of Green River have resulted in a vast legacy to the entire region through the Green River Green Belt.

In the early 90’s, the Green River Parks and Recreation Advisory Board identified the development of the river corridor as a priority for development. While this idea had been talked about twenty years prior, it wasn’t until John was appointed chairman of the board that it became a priority.

In April of 1990, a public meeting was held on the feasibility of the greenbelt action began. The advisory board guided by John’s capable hands, coupled with the drive and vision of the Park and Recreation Director Roger Moellendorf, created a 501 c3 non-profit organization. The group worked to develop a master plan and then worked tirelessly to tell their story to the community. The group made countless phone calls and wrote numerous grants to get the project off the ground.

Initial projects included a concrete boat ramp at Stratton-Myers Park and placement of historical signs along Expedition Island detailing the river’s historical explorations. John worked diligently to obtain grants for the development and interpretation of the Scotts Bottom Nature Area, as well as the walking paths which tie the river to all of the city parks and schools.

While the original advisory group members and Roger have move on to other areas, John has remained and continues to promote the use of Green River’s greatest asset- the river and its greenbelt. The improvements you see along the river corridor today are a result of those early efforts.

For his amazing vision, the passion to convince others of the potential benefits of the project, the drive to keep moving the project forward and the energy to bring the project to fruition, John has truly distinguished himself in the community. Every person that walks, bikes, fishes or visits the greenbelt owes John a well-deserved “attaboy” for creating a jewel for our community.

John is also an educator and a legislator. John however is not seen as a politician, but as a public servant. John has made a huge impact in the community. He continually invests in our youth and has made a lasting legacy.