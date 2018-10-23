Green River Chamber Hosting Political Forum For Mayor And City Council Candidates Thursday

On Thursday the Green River Chamber of Commerce will host a political forum for candidates running for Green River Mayor and City Council.
This forum will be 6-8 pm and will take place in the City Hall Council Chambers. The event is open to the public and will be broadcast live on Facebook.com/Wyo4News.
The candidates will be questioned from numerous sources assembled by the Chamber.
