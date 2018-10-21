Latest

Green River Chamber Hosting Political Forum for Mayor and City Council Candidates

October 21, 2018

On Thursday, October 25th the Green River Chamber of Commerce will host a political forum for candidates running for Green River Mayor and City Council.

This forum will be 6-8 pm and will take place in the City Hall Council Chambers. The event is open to the public and will be broadcast live on Facebook.com/Wyo4News.

 

The candidates will be questions from numerous sources assembled by the Chamber.

