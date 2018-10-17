Latest

Green River Chamber Hosting Political Forum For SWCSD #2 Board Of Trustees Tonight

October 17, 2018

Tonight from 6-8 pm the Green River Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a political forum for candidates running for Sweetwater County School District #2 Board of Trustees.

The forum will be open to the public and will take place in the Central Administrations Board Room in Green River. The administration building is located at 351 Monroe Ave.

 

Questions were submitted by teachers of school district number two and will be selected by members of the Green River Chamber of Commerce.

