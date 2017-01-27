Green River Chamber Seeks Nominations For Distinguished Citizen Award

I

If you are aware of someone “who is absolutely passionate about Green River”, then the Green River Chamber of Commerce would like you to submit their name for the 2017 Distinguished Citizen Award.

According to the Green River Chamber, “Persons qualifying for this nomination must be a resident of Green River and have demonstrated a long history of civic involvement to the community and or the Chamber”.

To nominate an individual, Green River residents are asked to write a letter to the Chamber of Commerce. Persons are asked to also submit letters of support, newspaper clippings or other information that will help the committee in making their decision. Submissions must be made by March 20, 2017.

For more information, contact the Green River Chamber of Commerce at 307-875-5711 or email office@grchamber.com.