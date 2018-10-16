Green River Chamber To Host Political Forum For SWCSD #2 Board Of Trustees Tomorrow

Tomorrow evening from 6-8 pm the Sweetwater School District #2 Board of Trustees will be hosting a political forum in Green River.

The forum will be open to the public and will take place in the Central Administrations Board Room in Green River. The administration building is located at 351 Monroe Ave. in Green River.

The questions were asked by teachers of school district number two and will be selected by the Green River Chamber to be asked to the candidates.