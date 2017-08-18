Green River Chamber Welcomes New CEO

The Green River Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new CEO this week.

Irene Parsons began work as the Green River Chamber CEO on Monday. With the River Festival beginning today, Parsons is ready to tackle the challenge.

Parsons is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Rock Springs and has worked as Senator Barrasso’s Southwest Wyoming Field Representative from the Rock Springs Office for approximately seven years.

A University of Wyoming graduate, Parsons has also lived in Laramie and Cheyenne.

Parsons says her experience with Senator Barrasso’s office has helped her to establish relationships with community partners which will help in her role as Chamber CEO.