Green River Chaos 14 And Under Softball Team Hosting Car Wash and Bake Sale

On Saturday June 30th at 10:30 am the Green River Chaos 14 and Under Softball team will be hosting a car wash fundraiser and bake sale. The fundraiser will take place at the Rocky Mountain Bank parking lot.

Advertisement

Players Abygail Waters and Aaliyah Casper have helped to organize and put the fundraiser and bake sale together. The car wash and bake sale will be donation only and there is no set price for those choosing to come to the fundraiser and bake sale.

Advertisement

The fundraiser is to help the girls to travel and compete at the state tournament this year in Casper from July 12-15. The team will take 15 players and will compete against teams across the state. The girls have not played any of these teams, so they will see them for the first time.