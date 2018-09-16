Green River City Council Agenda: September 18, 2018 TOPICS:AgendaGreen RiverGreen River City CouncilWyo4NewsWyoming September 16, 2018 The Green River City Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 18, 2018, at the City Council Chambers located within Green River City Hall. To see the entire city council packet click here. Advertisement 09182018 Advertisement Share this:Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) Related
