Green River City Council Proclaim November As Epilepsy Awareness Month

In the Green River City Council Meeting this past Tuesday, Mayor Pete Rust proclaimed November of 2018 as Epilepsy Awareness Month. Rust read the proclamation informing the public when this event began and the effect epilepsy has on people in the United States. The proclamation reads:

The Epilepsy Foundation of America has observed Epilepsy Awareness Month since 1969, and in 2003, Congress passed a resolution formally recognizing November as National Epilepsy Awareness Month. Epilepsy is a medical condition that produces seizures affecting a variety of mental and physical functions. Over a lifetime about one in 26 people in the United States will develop epilepsy. Each year, about 150,000 Americans are diagnosed with the central nervous system disorder which causes seizures. Close to 3.4 million people (children and adult) in the United States have been diagnosed with epilepsy. This condition is associated with an increased risk of death and the overall risk of death is 1.16 to 3 times higher than for the general population.

Appropriate treatment for epilepsy increases quality of life and reduces death rates and medications can control seizures in 80% of the people. The Epilepsy Foundation is leading our communities to improve and save lives through community service, public education, research initiatives and new therapies funding.