Green River City Council Approves Budget

The Green River City Council approved a budget for the next fiscal year during their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday.

The budget approves using about $1.6 million from the City’s reserves to help account for an approximate $1.9 million projected deficit compared to last year. The other $300,000 has been cut from the budget. This leaves about $2.5 million in the City’s reserves.

The Council approved two changes to the proposed budget. The fees for door-to-door commercial solicitation permits was increased to $250 for one to ten employees and $25 per employee for 11 or more.

The council approved a fee increase for solid waste and garbage rates to $31.50 per month. Rates were previously set at $25.50 per month. They amended the rate for a second container to $15.75 per month.

The council did not vote on privatizing trash collection but did vote to direct city administrators to put out a Request for Proposals from private collection companies. Get more information on that vote here.

The approved budget includes a new fee for storm water runoffs. The storm water rate will be $3 per month for residents. Commercial businesses will be charged $3 for small runoff, $6 for medium, and $30 for large. Commercial rates also apply to city facilities.

A draft budget before the amendments can be found online at http://cityofgreenriver.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Item/4104?fileID=3249.