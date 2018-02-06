Green River City Council Approves Special Use Permit For Wireless Telecommunication Tower

During their regularly scheduled meeting tonight, members of the Green River City Council approved a special use permit for a Wireless Telecommunication Tower to be placed in the Bronze Belt Conservation Overlay Zone.

The permit was filed by Verizon Wireless (Digital Skylines), for the constriction of a 99-foot monopole cellular tower, and place the necessary outdoor equipment plus a 30 kW generator that will be located on Mansface Hill. This new tower will be constructed to replace a failing tower currently on the same parcel.

During the meeting, Julie Peabody with Digital Skylines spoke to the council and answered questions. Peabody also expressed to the council, that during the public comment period, only one concern was brought forward on the project. The concerned resident expressed that their only concern was of rocks falling during the construction process.

Peabody told the council that before construction begins, the contractor will place fencing and other materials at the base of the hill to capture any debris that happens to break loose.