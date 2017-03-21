Green River City Council Honors Three Local Youths

During their regular city council meeting, members of the Green River City Council honored three local youths for their outstanding selflessness in raising money to help a local family in need.

Green River residents Mackenzie Reynolds, Bianca Schmidt, and Tierra Bargeron were recognized for their fund raising efforts when they saw a local family in their time of need. The girls raised a total of $1,200.30 that was donated to a local family who recently suffered a tragedy when they lost two family members due to a vehicle that drove through their house.