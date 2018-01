The Green River City Council will host a Mid-Year Budget Update & Goal Setting Workshop today beginning at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.

The workshop is open to the public. The Workshop will also be televised locally on channel 23.

The agenda can be found below and on the City’s website at http://cityofgreenriver.org/AgendaCe…/…/Agenda/_01092018-208.