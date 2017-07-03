Green River City Council To Meet July 5th [AGENDA]

The Green River City Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at the City Council Chambers located within Green River City Hall.

The Green River City Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of every month, and City Council Workshops are held the second Tuesday of every month at 6:30. Due to the Fourth of July holiday, the meeting was rescheduled to take place on Wednesday.

The meeting agenda is below and can also be found online at: http://cityofgreenriver.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_07052017-195?html=true

The meeting packet can be found at: http://cityofgreenriver.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_07052017-195?packet=true