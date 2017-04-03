Green River City Council Meeting Agenda Available (April 4, 2017)

The Green River City Council will meet for their regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at the City Council Chambers located within Green River City Hall. The Green River City Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of every month, and City Council Workshops are held the second Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m.

Green River City Council Meeting Agenda; April 4, 2017

I. 7:00PM CALL TO ORDER: APRIL 4, 2017 COUNCIL

II. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

III. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

IV. PROCLAMATIONS

A. NATIONAL SERVICE DAY

B. NATIONAL LIBRARY WEEK

C. SEXUAL ASSAULT AWARENESS MONTH

V. PRESENTATIONS

A. RECOGNITION OF YEARS OF SERVICE FOR RETIRING EMPLOYEE JOY WALKER

B. SERVICE RECOGNITION FOR GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT’S K-9 MELANIE

VI. CITIZEN REQUESTS AND OTHER COMMUNICATIONS

Now is the appropriate time for citizens in the audience to be recognized and to speak on items both on the agenda and of general concern for them as citizens of Green River. There will be a limit of three (3) minutes for each individual and five (5) minutes for a group spokesperson. No speaker shall speak more than twice on any issue.

VII. RESOLUTIONS

A. CONSIDERATION OF A RESOLUTION TO INCREASE THE GENERAL FUND FOR A GRANT RECEIVED FROM THE WYOMING STATE FORESTRY DIVISION

The Parks Department applied for and received a grant from the Wyoming State Forestry Division for tree plotting software. The data from the tree inventory will allow us to manage the urban forest more efficiently, make informed decisions regarding species and location of future tree plantings, and serve as a public education tool.

Suggested Motion: I move to approve the resolution increasing the General Fund for a Grant received from the Wyoming State Forestry Division for the Parks Department, in the amount of $10,000.

B. CONSIDERATION OF A RESOLUTION DECLARING A TEMPORARY MORATORIUM ON WIRELESS TELECOMMUNICATION TOWERS IN ALL RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL ZONING DISTRICTS

To consider a Resolution declaring and imposing an immediate, 90 day moratorium on the acceptance, review, and processing of applications for wireless telecommunication towers (cell towers) in all residential and commercial zoning districts. The moratorium will provide staff adequate time to draft the ordinance and bring the ordinance forward for review and approval by the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Governing Body.

Suggested Motion: I move to approve the Resolution declaring and imposing an immediate 90 day moratorium on the acceptance, review, and processing of applications for wireless telecommunication towers in all residential and commercial zoning districts within the City of Green River, Wyoming, for the purpose of allowing the City adequate time to amend its land use regulations to adequately address the placement and construction of wireless telecommunication facilities.

C. CONSIDERATION OF A RESOLUTION FOR THE RENEWAL OF THE AGREEMENT FOR THE SWEETWATER COUNTY 2013 SPECIFIC PURPOSE TAX – 6TH PENNY BOND LEASE PAYMENTS

This resolution authorizes the renewal of: “that certain Lease and Agreement, dated as of July 30, 2013 to budget and appropriate funds for the payment of the rental payments and additional rental thereunder for FYE18” as required by the Bondholders for the financing of the construction of water, sewer, and street improvements to certain sites that the city either owns, has a leasehold or right-of-way interest in or, in connection with certain improvements, we will acquire an ownership, leasehold or right-of-way interest in.

Suggested Motion: I move to approve the resolution authorizing the renewal of “that certain Lease and Agreement, dated July 30, 2013, by and among Sweetwater County, Wyoming; Castle Rock Hospital District; Town of Granger, Wyoming; City of Green River, Wyoming; City of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Town of Superior, Wyoming; Town of Wamsutter, Wyoming; and Sweetwater County 2013 Specific Purpose Tax Joint Powers Board, through the budget and appropriation of fund for the payment of rental payments and additional rentals thereunder for fiscal year 2017-2018.

VIII. CONSENT AGENDA

A. APPROVAL OF A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING ESTABLISHING A JOINT FIRE INVESTIGATION TEAM

The magnitude and multi-faceted aspect of fire investigations can often extend beyond the resources and capabilities of local jurisdictions. Due to the violent nature of fires and the significant threat to public safety, it is necessary and prudent to have a combined approach to fire investigations utilizing all local agency resources whenever possible. The purpose of this MOU is to adopt a team approach to fire investigations and aid all local agencies in establishing that goal. This team will work jointly to investigate fires, and when necessary, assist in the prosecution of fire related crimes with Sweetwater County. The Joint Team will consist of members from the Sweetwater County Fire District #1, Rock Springs Fire Department, Green River Fire Department and the Sweetwater County Fire Department.

Suggested Motion: I move to approve and authorize the Mayor to sign the Memorandum of Understanding establishing a Sweetwater County Joint Fire Investigations Team.

B. AUTHORIZATION FOR THE MAYOR TO SIGN THE 2017 FLEXIBLE BENEFITS PLAN ADOPTION AGREEMENT WITH BCBSWY FLEXSHARE BENEFITS

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming (BCBSWY) FlexShare Benefits is the plan administrator for the City of Green River’s Flexible Benefits Plan provided to full-time employees for medical and dependent care flexible spending accounts. The Flexible Benefits Plan Adoption Agreement for plan year ending December 31, 2017 provides employee contribution limits as established by the IRS for calendar year 2017.

Suggested Motion: I move to authorize the Mayor to sign the Adoption Agreement 2017 – Flexible Benefits Plan.

C. AUTHORIZATION FOR THE MAYOR TO SIGN THE 2017 HRA ADOPTION AGREEMENT WITH BCBSWY FLEXSHARE BENEFITS

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming (BCBSWY) FlexShare Benefits is the plan administrator for the City of Green River’s Health Reimbursement Arrangement (HRA) provided to full-time employees in conjunction with our HDHP medical plan. The HRA Adoption Agreement for plan year ending December 31, 2017 provides the same annual employer contribution amounts as the 2016 plan year agreement.

Suggested Motion: I move to authorize the Mayor to sign the Adoption Agreement 2017 – City of Green River Health Reimbursement Arrangement.

D. APPROVAL OF MINUTES FOR:

D.i. March 14,2017 Special Council & Workshop

D.ii. March 21, 2017 Council

E. APPROVAL OF PAYMENT OF BILLS:

E.i. Prepaid – $544.23

E.ii. Outstanding Invoices – $334,775.86

E.iii. Payroll Expenditures – $300,075.31

E.iv. Preauthorization Payments – $1,065,000.00

IX. CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

X. CITY ATTORNEY’S REPORT

XI. MAYOR AND COUNCIL BOARD UPDATES & REPORTS

XII. EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED)

XIII. ADJOURNMENT