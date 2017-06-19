Green River City Council Meeting Agenda Available (June 20, 2017)

The Green River City Council will meet for their regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at the City Council Chambers located within Green River City Hall. The Green River City Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of every month, and City Council Workshops are held the second Tuesday of every month at 6:30.

During the meeting, a public hearing will take place on the proposed budget for fiscal year 2018. The council will vote on the budget later in the meeting.

According to Chris Meats, Director of Finance for the City of Green River, the proposed budget projects a revenue loss of about $1.9 million when compared to fiscal year 2017. As a result, the city proposes to utilize about $1.6 million from reserves and cut about $300,000 compared to last year’s budget.

If approved, the pull from reserves would leave about $2.5 million in the City’s reserves.

A copy of the proposed budget is available online at: http://cityofgreenriver.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Item/4104?fileID=3249

The meeting agenda is below and can also be found online at: http://cityofgreenriver.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/06202017-194?html=true

The meeting packet can be found at: http://cityofgreenriver.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/06202017-194?packet=true