Green River City Council Meeting Tomorrow [AGENDA]

The Green River City Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at the City Council Chambers located within Green River City Hall.

The Green River City Council usually meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of every month, and City Council Workshops are held the second Tuesday of every month at 6:30.

The meeting agenda is below and can also be found online at: http://www.cityofgreenriver.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_10032017-201

The meeting packet can be found at: http://www.cityofgreenriver.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_10032017-201?packet=true