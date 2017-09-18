Latest

Green River City Council Meeting and Workshop Tomorrow [AGENDA]

TOPICS:

September 18, 2017

The Green River City Council will meet for a workshop and council meeting on Tuesday, September 19th, 2017. The workshop begins at 6 p.m., and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. The workshop and regularly scheduled meeting will both be held at the City Council Chambers located within Green River City Hall.

WWB Bud Light

The Green River City Council usually meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of every month, and City Council Workshops are usually held the second Tuesday of every month at 6:30.

The meeting agenda is below and can also be found online at: http://cityofgreenriver.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_09192017-200

The meeting packet can be found at: http://cityofgreenriver.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_09192017-200?packet=true

GR 0919
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Green River City Council Meeting and Workshop Tomorrow [AGENDA]"

Leave a Reply