Green River City Council Meeting and Workshop Tomorrow [AGENDA]

The Green River City Council will meet for a workshop and council meeting on Tuesday, September 19th, 2017. The workshop begins at 6 p.m., and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. The workshop and regularly scheduled meeting will both be held at the City Council Chambers located within Green River City Hall.

The Green River City Council usually meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of every month, and City Council Workshops are usually held the second Tuesday of every month at 6:30.

The meeting agenda is below and can also be found online at: http://cityofgreenriver.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_09192017-200

The meeting packet can be found at: http://cityofgreenriver.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_09192017-200?packet=true