Green River City Council Meetings Moved for Month of July

The Green River City Council meetings for the month of July have been moved to the second and fourth Tuesday of July according to the City of Green River website.
The meetings usually occur on the first and third Tuesdays of each month, but due to the fourth of July these meetings will be moved to the second and fourth Tuesday.
The meetings will be held at the same time which will be 7pm at the council chambers.
