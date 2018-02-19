Green River City Council Meets Tomorrow [AGENDA]

The Green River City Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 20, 2018, at the City Council Chambers located within Green River City Hall.

The meeting is preceded by a goal setting workshop at 6:30 p.m.

The agenda can be found below and at https://www.cityofgreenriver.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_02202018-211?html=true

The meeting pack can be found at https://www.cityofgreenriver.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_02202018-211?packet=true