Green River City Council Recognizes Residents For Their Contributions

The Green River City Council recognized several residents for their contributions to the City during their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday.

The Meeting began with young Jacob Mollman leading those in attendance in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Mayor Pete Rust then read and signed a proclamation for the “Imagine a day without water” campaign which is scheduled to take place on October 12, 2017.

Mayor Rust was then joined by members of the Green River Fire Department in reading and signing a proclamation for the 2017 Fire Prevention Week which is scheduled to take place the week of October 8-14 2017. The Green River City Council was then joined by the director for the Sweetwater County Center for Families and Children in making the month of October 2017 Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Mayor Rust also signed into action a Proclamation making the month of October Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

A plaque was given to the Pastor and members of the First Assembly of God Church in Green River for their generous donation of $5,000 each to the Green River Police Department and the Green River Fire Department. The Green River Police Department was able to use their funds for the purchase of the new Drug K-9. The Fire Department was able to use their funds for the purchase of new vehicle extraction equipment. A Plaque was also awarded to Bonnie Lockman, Mother of Green River Resident Christopher A. Lockman in recognition of his Military Service in the Army/Infantry Division. A 2015 Green River High School Graduate, Christopher is currently station in Georgia.