Green River Councilman Accused Of Sexual Abuse of a Minor

A Green River City Councilman has been arrested and is facing charges alleging sexual abuse of a minor in two counties.

Councilman Allan Wilson is currently being held at the Sweetwater County Detention Center awaiting preliminary hearings. Detention center staff confirmed that Wilson is an inmate at the location.

Wilson faces a charge of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree in Lincoln County and one count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree in Sweetwater County.

The charge in Lincoln County alleges that Wilson, identified in redacted court documents as A.W., sexually abused a minor under the age of 18 on or about April 29th through September 1, 2011. The maximum penalty for that charge is up to 50 years imprisonment and up to a $10,000 fine.

The charge in Sweetwater County alleges Wilson, identified in redacted court documents as A.D.W., sexually abused a minor under the age of 13 between late spring and summer of 2013. The maximum penalty for that charge is up to 20 years imprisonment and up to a $10,000 fine.

Both counts reference the same victim.

State law prohibits courts from releasing unredacted court documents on sexual offenses until the defendant has been bound over to District Court.

Wilson’s bond in Sweetwater County has been set at $75,000 cash or surety. Lincoln County Circuit Curt declined to provide information on Wilson’s bond.

Wilson is set to appear for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. on January 23rd. During that hearing, the circuit court judge will determine if enough evidence exists to move the case forward to District Court.

Wilson was elected to the Green River City Council in the November 2014 election.

According to his Green River City Council Biography, Wilson worked for the Green River Parks and Recreation Department for 34 years before retiring in August of 2014.