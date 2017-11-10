Green River Dog Injured By Wildcat

A dog suffered non-life threatening injuries last night after reportedly getting in a fight with a wildcat.

According to Green River Animal Control Supervisor Tracy Wyant, animal control responded to a residence on Bridger Drive yesterday at about 6:11 p.m. to the report of a dog in a fight with a wildcat. Officers arrived on scene at 6:18 p.m., but the cat had already left the area.

Based on the description of the cat and the sounds it made, Green River Animal Control believes the encounter involved a bobcat. The husky involved in the incident suffered a puncture wound on its neck which is not believed to be life threatening.

Wyant says bobcats do not usually attack dogs and cats, and they believe the cat likely was passing through the yard when it came face-to-face with the dog and got into the scuffle.

Animal Control was unable to locate the bobcat.

Animal Control received another report today of a mountain lion in Edgewater Park at 8:31 a.m. Officers were nearby and arrived on scene within four minutes of the report but were unable to locate a mountain lion. Wyant says the reporting party was confident in the sighting, but animal control was not able to locate any signs of a mountain lion in the area.

“They’re very elusive and try to avoid being seen or heard,” said Wyant about wildcats.

She says these reports are not a cause for panic or alarm, and she advises people to remain aware of their surroundings, especially after dark. She says with the river nearby, it is not uncommon for these kinds of wildcat sightings.

If anyone sees a bobcat or mountain lion in Green River, they can report it to Animal Control by calling 307-875-1400 or Wyoming Game and Fish at 875-3223