Green River Employee Injured in Fall, OSHA Investigating

A City of Green River employee was injured in an incident at the Green River Recreation Center on Monday.

According to information from the City of Green River, an employee fell approximately 20 feet from a hydraulic lift while performing routine maintenance in the gym. The fall occurred at about 2:40 p.m. on Monday, September 18th.

The employee lost consciousness as a result of the fall, and Rec Center staff and patrons provided medical assistance until first responders arrived.

The City employee regained consciousness while being transported by ground ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Due to the nature of the injuries, the employee was transported by air ambulance to a Utah medical facility for further treatment.

The employee is a current full-time City of Green River worker who is a retired GRPD Officer.

Because of the incident, an OSHA representative arrived on-site yesterday to begin a formal investigation. Green River Director of Human resources Cari Kragovich said in a statement today that the City is fully cooperating with OSHA during the investigation.

Out of respect for the privacy of the employee, the City of Green River will not comment further on the employee’s current medical condition.