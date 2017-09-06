Green River Farmer’s Market Today

The Farmer’s Market in Green River will take place today from 4 to 7 p.m. at the corner of Roosevelt Drive and Uinta Drive.

The market will take place at the same place and time each Wednesday throughout the summer. The last market will be held on September 13th.

In addition to the regular vendors, “pop-up” vendors are welcome to bring food, crafts, and produce to the market without registering in advance. Pop-up vendors are required to check in with the Main Street booth at the market before setting up.

The Market features things like baked goods, produce, prepared foods, crafts, quilts, and more.

Call 307-872-6141 for more information on the Green River Farmer’s Market.