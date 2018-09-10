Latest

Green River Football Faces Torrington This Friday

September 10, 2018

The Green River Wolves Football Program will hit the road this Friday for the first time this season where they will face the Torrington Trailblazers.

The Wolves head east after a loss this past Friday at home to Rawlins 16-14. The Wolves go into their game with Torrington 1-1 on the season.

This will be a tough road test for the Wolves after Torrington put the beat down on Gering, NE 60-6 last Friday. Torrington comes into the game 2-0.

 

Kickoff in Torrington is set for 7pm.

