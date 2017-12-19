Green River Football Head Coach Resigns

In a press release from Tony Beardsley, District Athletic/Activities Director of Sweetwater County School District #2, it was announced today that Don Maggi (pictured above) has stepped down as the head football coach of the Green River Wolves.

According to the release:

“Coach Maggi has made this difficult decision following 21 years of coaching… the last 7 years as Head Football Coach at Green River High School. Don also has informed the district that this was a difficult decision, but one that was best, at this time, for his family”.

Maggi is quoted in the release as saying, “It has been an honor and pleasure to serve as head coach of the Green River Wolves. I am proud of our accomplishments on the field and in the development of young men. The support from the administration has been appreciated and I am thankful for the opportunity. I wish nothing but the best for the program in the future.”

“Coaching Football is a year round job and I have asked my wife and children to make sacrifices with our family time and schedule. A large part of their lives has revolved around my coaching duties and related commitments. It is time for me to give my full attention to my family.”

Don Maggi intends to stay on as a Social Studies Teacher at Green River High School.

The School District will begin a search for a new Head Football Coach beginning in January.

Here are some statistics about Maggi’s coaching career at Green River High School: Seven years as head coach (third longest for a GRHS Head Football Coach). Teams played in the 3A State Semi-Finals five times in the past seven years. The Wolves played for the 3A State Championship in 2015. Won a share of the Wyoming 3A West Conference Title in 2016.

In total, Maggi has coached 21 years of high school football.