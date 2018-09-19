Green River Football Heads To Star Valley This Friday

Green River Football will be back in action this week when they head to Star Valley to take on the Braves. This will be the second straight week on the road for the Wolves.

The Wolves (1-2) come into this game on a two game losing streak after falling to Rawlins and Torrington. Star Valley is 2-1 after a blowout win over Riverton 54-3. The Wolves will have their hands full facing the balanced offensive attack of the Braves. Green River will look to get their offense going this week after scoring just 14 against Rawlins and nine against Torrington.

The game has a kickoff time set for 7pm.