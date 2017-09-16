Green River Girls Swimming Invitational Set For Today

The Green River Wolves Girls’ Swimming invitational is set for 10 a.m. today at the Green River High School Pool.

Teams invited to compete at the invitational include the Rock Springs Lady Tigers, Campbell County Lady Camels, Thunder Basin Lady Bolts, Kelly Walsh Lady Trojans, Natrona County Fillies, Evanston Lady Red Devils, Kemmerer Lady Rangers, Sublette County, Lyman Lady Eagles and the Riverton Lady Wolverines.